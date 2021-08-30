Snakebite victims in Lira resort to herbalists

By Bill Oketch More by this Author

Ms Alice Amony, 70, was taken to Lira Regional Referral Hospital after a snake bite.

However, the wounded leg could not heal and before long, she was imputed to save her life.

Ms Amony, who lives at Teobia Cell, Boroboro Ward, Lira City East in Lira City, is one of the victims of snake bites that have faced difficulty in accessing anti-venom.

For 22-year-old Fiona Ejang and Sam Anena, 19, a traditional healer treated them .

“A Shs500 coin was placed on the affected area and local herbs applied to it. The area did not swell but I vomited excessively after taking the herbal concoctions. Within 12 hours, I was alright. Friends told me I would die if I did not seek medical help,” Ms Ejang recalls.

Mr Rashid Mwesige Etwop, the district vector control officer, who is also the focal person for Neglected Tropical Disease, said between 2019 to July this year, at least 96 cases of snakebites were reported in Lira City.

Of these, two victims died this year and some were left disabled.

A survey by Daily Monitor indicates that many snakebite victims often turn to herbalists because there is little access to effective treatment, which is also costly.

Advertisement

Mr Jaspher Okello, the treasurer of Ajunga cell in Lira City, urged government to provide anti-venoms to all public health facilities.