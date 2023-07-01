Soldier arrested after thugs shoot one dead, steal Shs72m from mobile money shop

Armed thugs Friday night shot a man dead during a raid in which they stole Shs72 million from a mobile money shop in Uganda’s capital, police have said.

“Jinja Road Police station are currently investigating an incident of aggravated robbery and murder of Richard Ssenyondo that occurred on June 30 at around 9:30pm in Luzira Stage 7 Zone, Nakawa Division, Kampala district,” , Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said on Saturday.

According to Onyango, owners of the mobile money shop Aggrey Bahati and Annah Nyamukulu were in the process of closing their outlet when two armed thugs approached them.

“The assailants fired shots in the air causing panic and Bahati managed to escape leaving Nyamukulu trapped inside the shop," he added, noting that the “criminals proceeded to break into the shop and stole Shs72 million.”

“As the perpetrators fled the scene, they encountered members of the public who attempted to intervene. During the encounter, the thugs discharged their firearms, resulting in the death of Ssenyondo and the injury of Betty Nakigudde," Onyango explained.

Suspects arrested

On Saturday, police revealed that at least two suspects had been arrested following the Friday night incident.

Onyango disclosed that the arrestees include Vincent Guma, a 34-year-old soldier and resident of Kikubamutwe Army barracks along Kayunga Road. The other detained suspect is 47-year-old legal assistant Douglas Mugerwa who is a resident of Lake Side Luzira in Nakawa Division. They are currently detained at Jinja Road police station.

Police also recovered an AK-47 firearm which will be used as evidence.

“The investigation is ongoing and police are pursuing leads to bring all those responsible to justice," Onyango remarked.