Some countries have voted for change out of excitement – Museveni

By Silas Apollo More by this Author

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Thursday said he was confident of a landslide victory in next week’s presidential election, insisting that the country had massively benefited from his leadership.

Mr Museveni, who has ruled the country for over three decades and is currently facing stiff opposition from the youthful population in the country led by pop star-turned-politician Bobi Wine, said the future of Uganda was safe only under his leadership.

The former guerrilla fighter took to Twitter on Thursday to highlight some of his administration's work, including construction of hospitals, improved welfare of residents, better roads, among others.

“The National Resistance Movement has stood the test of time. We have correctly diagnosed Uganda's problems and prescribed the correct solutions. We have resolved many bottlenecks to Uganda's progress and will continue to do so. It is why we are days away from victory,” Mr Museveni said.

“Kayunga Hospital has been renovated and upgraded to a regional referral hospital. I will commission it today. For our radio/TV programme, I will speak to our people of Teso this evening,” he added.

Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, has been rallying supporters against the leadership of President Museveni who he has likened to a dictator and the enemy of the Ugandan people.

The opposition candidate is banking on the youthful and urban population of the East African country to defeat Museveni in the next week’s polls amidst a growing crackdown by the police.

Scores have been arrested and others injured in the confrontations that have already attracted the condemnation of international observers.

But Museveni on Thursday dismissed the campaigns by Bobi Wine and other opposition leaders terming them populist and without an agenda for Ugandans.

“Some countries have voted for change out of excitement. In Liberia, out of excitement the citizens voted for a famous footballer but it didn't take them even a year to regret. They say their leader has turned to a dictator and so many things they hoped for have not happened,” said Mr Museveni.

“Many times, President Museveni has guided that politics and leadership isn't all about singing, No. It is about seeing the nation develop by boosting the economy, it is also about making sure that citizens are safe and a number of other important things that a Head of State does,” a statement from the ruling party, The National Resistance Movement, added.

Museveni also praised his manifesto as one that had the voters and the people of Uganda at its centre.

“The National Resistance Movement stays committed to improving and bettering our country's health facilities.

“Our manifesto is the best. Only the National Resistance Movement guarantees you peace and stability. We have the surest plan for economic transformation and prosperity. Uganda is on course to a middle-income status. It is why most Ugandans agree with us. We are certain of victory,” he said.

“We request Ugandans to turn up on polling day to cast their votes without any fears and to remain peaceful.”