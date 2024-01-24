Soroti boda boda cyclists seize MP Alobo’s chairs over allowances

A section of boda boda cyclists in Soroti City have seized more than 500 plastic chairs belonging to their Woman MP, Ms Joan Alobo Achom as they protested over unpaid allowances.

The blue plastic chairs inscribed ‘Joan Alobo Achom’ are part of the thousands of seats provided by the woman MP to help her constituents during public functions at a free cost.

However, the disgruntled cyclists scrambled for the chairs that had been taken at Soroti Independence Square to be used by mourners who gathered to pay their last respects to the fallen Dokolo woman legislator Barbra Cecilia Atim Ogwal.

They claim that they missed out on facilitation for the service they offered to receive and escort the body from Soroti City's east boundary to Independence Square for public viewing.

“We want the money, if not we are taking the chairs. They mobilized us saying they would give us Shs20,000 each but they (agents) have since refused to clear because they want to swindle our money. This is not acceptable,” Mr Simon Achut, one of the cyclists, said.

Another Boda Boda cyclist, Mr Paul Okiria accused MP Alobo of dealing with crooks with bad intentions against them and called for an immediate reshuffle of her political aides.

“Can you imagine? If they can breach simple terms like this, how can they help their boss for the betterment of the people? They gave us work under clear terms but they vanished without fulfilling their obligation,” he said.

This publication has learnt that after the scuffle, more than 100 cyclists carried three to five chairs each to their homesteads.

Ms Achom urged the cyclists to remain calm as she recovers from the post-trauma effects of losing a beloved colleague. She described the incident as malice aimed at tainting her reputation.

“I wasn’t there on the ground, I do not know who contacted them. I’m now wondering why my name is now standing out. I think it's malice,” he said.