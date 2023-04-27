Drama as police arrest female MPs protesting harassment

New Content Item (1)
Female police officers force Soroti City female MP Joan Achom into a police van following her arrest together with her colleagues as they planned to hold what they described as a peaceful demo in Kampala on April 27, 2023. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

By  David Lubowa

What you need to know:

  • The MPs who appeared to object their arrests were seen repressed as police piled them through the entrance of the van. 

There was drama near Parliament on Thursday as police arrested about 11 female opposition legislators who aimed to lead a peaceful demonstration to a government office. 

How it started

The Members of Parliament were planning to hold a peaceful march on April 27, 2023, moving from Parliament to the Ministry of Internal Affairs to deliver a petition against police and other security agencies which often frustrate dissident activities, including rallies.

Related

Security officials, mostly female police, circled the protesting lawmakers and blocked their moves before viciously rounded up the group, and later throwing them on waiting police vehicles. The cars included a patrol and van.

The MPs who appeared to object their arrests were seen repressed as police piled them through the entrance of the van. 

By press time, police had not issued a statement on the women MPs' march. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.

FREE: Catch up on the sporting action this week

Never miss a story. Share your email and we’ll serve up new articles in the world of sports