Soroti engineer charged over abuse of office 

A Senior Soroti District Engineer Denis Ocung has been charged with abuse of office and conspiracy to defraud the district.

Mr Ocung on Tuesday was arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court presided over by Chief Magistrate Joan Aciro and charged with conspiracy to defraud Shs24.4 million.

The money was part of Shs394 million meant for the construction of piped water in Adamasiko, Ojor parish, Kalie sub-county, Soroti District.

According to the documents before the court, Mr Ocung is jointly charged with the Director of Time Traders Transporters Limited, Mr Ismail Odeke who is still at large and criminal summons have been issued for him.

The prosecution contends that on June 17, 2021, while at Soroti District Local Government offices being employed as acting district engineer, in abuse of his office, Ocung did recommend for payment of Shs24.4 million to Time Traders Transporters Limited for no work done.

Mr Ocung denied the charges against him and the prosecution led by Gertrude Apio informed the court that investigations are incomplete.

He later applied for bail and presented sureties that the court found to be substantial. The court granted him bail of Shs4 million cash and his sureties were bonded at Shs100 million, not cash.

The case has been adjourned to August 1, 2023, for mention.