Soroti SS bans skimpy dressing at school

Soroti Senior Secondary has issued a notice banning skimpy dressing at school for visitors, staff and students.

"Staff and students, all those with the skimpy dress codes or related, are strictly banned from accessing school premises," the notice reads.

The school head teacher, Mr Wilfred Oluka, told this publication that the notice serves as a warning to those who will be accessing the premises to try to be decent.

"As management, we have decided that no visitors, students and staff will access our premises with indecent clothing. We are kindly asking you to respect our decision for the betterment of the institution and the student’s moral values," he said.

Mr Richard Chumar, the chairperson of the uniform enforcement committee, asked all parents to monitor their children while at home to ensure that they do not tamper with the uniforms given to them.

"We give the students long uniforms but some cut them, so parents should monitor their children while at home," he said, cautioning students to follow the guidelines to avoid being suspended from school or face other disciplinary actions.

Ms Faith Adongo, the head girl appreciates the administration for the decision taken, saying it will promote smartness in the school.

She discourages girls from cutting their uniforms saying short skirts attract male counterparts which can also ruin their future.

Mr Benjamin Ocailap, the chairperson of UNSA appeals to students to abide by the school administration’s decision in order to become good leaders in future.