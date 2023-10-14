South Sudan military trainer arrested in Uganda with $40,000 counterfeit 

Police have detained a 36-year-old former Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier after he was allegedly found with counterfeit US Dollars, worth $40, 000.

Kenneth Nkurunugi who retired from UPDF in 2008 and is currently serving as a military trainer in Juba, South Sudan was arrested at Namayiba Bus Terminal in Old Kampala, Zone One, Kampala Central District on October 12, 2023 during an operation led by Old Kampala Police.



According to Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the operation was prompted by actionable intelligence regarding a man who had a small box containing counterfeit black dollars valued at $40,000.

“Nkurunugi, a resident of Rukungiri had returned to Uganda for a vacation on August 19, 2023, with plans to return to Juba on September 19, 2023, but extended his stay,” Mr Owoyesigyire said in a Saturday Police statement.

“The suspect claimed that the package of counterfeit currency was intended to be transported to Juba through Classic Bus. It was alleged that he was contacted by one Musa Adam, a resident of Juba, who, on October 12, 2023, instructed Nkurunugi to meet an unknown individual in town who would provide him with the package,” he added.

Police further explained that the exchange occurred near Total Katwe, close to BMK House, where Nkurunugi received the sealed box and proceeded with it to Namayiba Bus Terminal, where he handed it over to Classic Bus staff before he departed.

However, the suspect was called back to retrieve the package, only to discover that it had been left behind by the bus. It is at this point that police officers intervened, leading to his arrest.