Speaker Among lauds Cuba over support to Uganda

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has lauded the government of Cuba for its continued support towards the implementation of various development programmes in Uganda.

“I acknowledge the instrumental role that your government is playing towards the improvement of our education, agriculture, and most importantly the Health sector,” Ms Among said during a meeting with Mr Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuba’s minister of Foreign Affairs, at Hotel Africana in Kampala on Sunday.

In particular, she lauded the role that Cuban doctors played in setting up Mbarara University of Science and Technology, which has since trained over 1,000 medical professionals.

On his part, Mr Parrilla said Cuba was willing to enhance ties with Uganda towards socioeconomic transformation.

“We shall surely continue supporting Uganda,” he said before lauding the “hospitable nature of Uganda” and recalled the longstanding cooperation between the two countries.

Uganda and Caribbean island country have enjoyed excellent diplomatic relations since Cuba opened its diplomatic mission in Kampala in the 1960s.

The two countries have reinforced each other’s positions at international fora through the Non-Aligned Movement, the G77 and the United Nations, where Mr Parrilla said they have always defended and protected their mutual strategic political and economic interests.

Speaker Among also lauded President Museveni for what she said the continued engagements with different countries on strategic social, political and economic partnerships.