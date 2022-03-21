Speaker’s Muyenga home gets fresh coat of paint

The home of the late Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanya, was reportedly painted last week, a few days before the government announced his death.

When we earlier visited the home in Muyenga, Kampala, police would not allow journalists access.

Only officials from Parliament and close relatives were, being allowed to access.

One of the workers at the late’s home, who preferred anonymity, said: “None of his relatives was here. Even his daughter is at Naguru (Kampala).”

The cause of his death has not yet been determined by press time although he was reportedly under intensive care in the hospital where is was taken to in February in US.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, was last evening at the home as preparations for his burial continues.

Earlier at Parliament, Ms Among said President Museveni tried everything possible to save the Speaker, including flying him to one of the best hospitals in the world but in vain.

“He has been going through this since May last year until today when he passed on. We will dearly miss Jacob. We loved him, he was here for us and in a special way we want to thank the president of Uganda for according Jacob all what he needed and this time when he really needed help,” she said.

The burial will be in Omoro District, according to close friends at his home.