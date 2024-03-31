Ssabanyala names reverend Galimaka new prime minister in cabinet reshuffle 

The Ssabanyala Capt Baker Kimeze has restructured the chiefdom cabinet in which he named new faces.

In the latest reshuffle, the retired UPDF officer named Rev. Wilson Galimaka as the new prime minister, replacing Mr Martin Ssenkatuuka, who had served as premier since 2009.

Mr Ssenkatuuka, 79, who is named advisor to the Ssabanyala, according to reliable sources reportedly asked for retirement from active chiefdom work due to poor health.

A retired parish chief, Mr Ssenkatuuka was conspicuously absent from last year's 15th coronation anniversary held in Bbaale due to poor health.

Rev. Galimaka, one of the pillars in the kingdom, is a retired cleric and educationist.

In the reshuffle during which the Ssabanyala named a bloated cabinet of 41 cabinet ministers and 32 deputy ministers, the vocal James Rwebikire, who had served as minister of information since 2009 was named the principal personal secretary to the Ssabanyala.

The eloquent Mr Rwebikire, who retired from civil service recently, was instrumental in resolving the 2009 Buganda -Banyala clashes where he was the mouthpiece of the chiefdom.

Both Mr Kitatta Matte and James Lukabwe have been named deputy prime ministers while Mr Stuart Tamale is the minister of finance and planning.

Others are Mr Edward Bintubizibu (culture), Ord. Derrick Kaddu is minister of information and Ms Justine Tamukedde is minister of gender.

Mr Jimmy Balamaga is minister of cabinet affairs and Mr Fred Mpanga,the Bbaale sub-county chairperson is the local government minister, Mr Frank Mayanja, is minister of agriculture while Mr Fred Kalangwa is the new minister of regional cooperation.

In the same reshuffle, Mr Livingstone Miya who was minister of youth was dropped.

Mr Derrick Kaddu, the information minister said Sunday the reshuffle was aimed at improving service delivery to the Ssabanyala's subjects.

"Most of the people named in the new cabinet are still energetic and there is hope that they would rejuvenate the cultural institution’s activities with an aim of improving service delivery to the Ssabanyala's subjects , " he said.

This year, the chiefdom would be celebrating the Ssabanyala's 16th coronation anniversary amid challenging inadequate funds to run the affairs of the institution.