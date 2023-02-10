Ssegirinya’s threatening violence case deferred following lawyer Wameli’s death
What you need to know:
- Mr Ssegirinya who is on remand for a separate case of murder, attempted murder, and aiding and abetting terrorism following a spate of killings in greater Masaka in 2021is accused of inciting violence through social media platforms.
Hearing of a case in which Kawempe North Member of Parliament Muhammad Ssegirinya is accused of inciting violence has been deferred for another month following the demise of his lawyer, Anthony Wameli.
Wameli who was also the head of National Unity Platform (NUP) legal team was announced dead on Wednesday. He died at Boston Medical Center in Massachusetts, in the United States of America where he had been admitted in September 2021.
When the case came up for hearing on Friday at Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kampala, the Grade One Magistrate, Siena Owomugisha, adjourned court proceedings to March 24.
Ssegirinya’s other lawyer, Mr Medard Lubega Segona told court that the disclosures had been made to Wameli & Co.Advocates and that it was practically impossible to access the file to proceed with the case as had been scheduled Friday, February 10 following Wameli’s death.
"We did request for disclosures which was effected to Mr Geoffrey Turyamusiima of Wameli & Co.Advocates with whom we have joint instructions. We were to meet on Wednesday to prepare for the hearing of this case but he lost his partner so I cannot access his file," Mr Segona said.
Court also issued a production warrant to have Ssegirinya presented in court for the hearing of the case.
Prosecution led by Ivan Kyazze states that on August and September 2020, Mr Ssegirinya a resident of Nsoba Kyebando Parish in Kawempe, a city suburb and others still at large incited violence through his Facebook account.
At the previous hearing the second prosecution witness, a cybercrime investigator attached to the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), Kibuli D/ASP Bill Ndyamuhaki, told court that he received instructions to establish the source of the utterance and extract to facilitate investigations into a case of alleged utterance and incitement to violence made and posted by Ssegirinya Muhammad on his Facebook fan page that was in the local language.
Court further heard that he conducted an analysis on social media and it was established that the said video was posted on a Facebook account of Tom Voltaire Okwalinga on August 31,2020 with a title "NUP official says they will kill 40 times of those killed in Rwandan Genocide if anything happens to Kyagulanyi."
The said 75-second video was reportedly shared by over 140 Facebook followers that runs for 1 minute 25 seconds.
