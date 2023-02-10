Ssegirinya’s threatening violence case deferred following lawyer Wameli’s death

Hearing of a case in which Kawempe North Member of Parliament Muhammad Ssegirinya is accused of inciting violence has been deferred for another month following the demise of his lawyer, Anthony Wameli.

Wameli who was also the head of National Unity Platform (NUP) legal team was announced dead on Wednesday. He died at Boston Medical Center in Massachusetts, in the United States of America where he had been admitted in September 2021.

Mr Ssegirinya who is on remand for a separate case of murder, attempted murder, and aiding and abetting terrorism following a spate of killings in greater Masaka in 2021is accused of inciting violence through social media platforms.

When the case came up for hearing on Friday at Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kampala, the Grade One Magistrate, Siena Owomugisha, adjourned court proceedings to March 24.

Ssegirinya’s other lawyer, Mr Medard Lubega Segona told court that the disclosures had been made to Wameli & Co.Advocates and that it was practically impossible to access the file to proceed with the case as had been scheduled Friday, February 10 following Wameli’s death.

"We did request for disclosures which was effected to Mr Geoffrey Turyamusiima of Wameli & Co.Advocates with whom we have joint instructions. We were to meet on Wednesday to prepare for the hearing of this case but he lost his partner so I cannot access his file," Mr Segona said.

Court also issued a production warrant to have Ssegirinya presented in court for the hearing of the case.

Prosecution led by Ivan Kyazze states that on August and September 2020, Mr Ssegirinya a resident of Nsoba Kyebando Parish in Kawempe, a city suburb and others still at large incited violence through his Facebook account.