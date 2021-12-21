Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana further remanded as prosecutor skips court

MPs Allan Ssewanyana and Muhammad Ssegirinya appear attend court proceedings virtually from Kigo Prison. PHOTO | FAHAD MALIK JJINGO

By  Fahad Malik Jjingo

What you need to know:

  •  The presiding magistrate said the court could not proceed without the prosecutor, since Ms Malende had raised issues that required responses of the prosecutor.

Court proceedings of a case in which MPs Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North) and Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West) are accused of murder and aiding and abetting terrorism on Tuesday flopped due to the absence of the state prosecutor.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.