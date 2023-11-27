Ssegirinya suffers acute medical condition - lawyer

Kawempe North Member of Parliament Muhammad Ssegirinya is hospitalized after suffering from an acute medical condition that can’t enable him to attend court, his lawyer has revealed.

Ssegirinya’s lawyer Mr Samuel Muyizzi told the International Crimes Division (ICD) of the High Court that the legislator has been hospitalised at St Francis Hospital Nsambya since November 6, 2023.

“I hereby present a November 16, 2023, letter from Parliament signed by the Clerk. It confirms the support for his transfer for further treatment. Ssegirinya has however not yet been transferred because he is not in that state that can help him get transferred and he is being further managed at Nsambya,” Mr Muyizzi submitted.

The lawyer whose application for a long adjournment was not objected to by the state further told the court presided over by Justice Alice Komuhangi that there is no miracle that they can present Ssegirinya to court even in one month from now.

Justice Komuhangi adjourned the case to February 19, 2024, directing the Prosecution to conclude the process of sharing the evidence they intend to rely on to pin the accused persons in the case.

Mr Ssegiriinya faces trial together with MP Allan Ssewanyana of Makindye West over charges of murder, attempted murder, terrorism, and aiding and abetting terrorism.

The other four co-accused include; Mike Sserwadda, Jude Muwonge, Bulo Wamala, John Mugera and Jackson Kanyike.