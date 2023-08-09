Ssemujju, Lukwago face disciplinary action over 'hostility' towards party

The Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president, Mr Patrick Oboi Amuriat, has directed the party disciplinary committee to summon seven members including Kira Municipality MP, Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju, who is also the party spokesperson, and Kampala Lord Mayor, Mr Erias Lukwago, who is vice president for Buganda.

They are accused of hostility against the party, failure to execute and absconding from duty.



Mr Amuriat noted that once the hearing of the cases against the accused persons commence, he would provide the details to the committee against each of the accused.



"I proceed under article 28(3) (b) (ii) and acting in consultation with the party Working Committee to request you to convene meetings of the Committee on Discipline to hear and dispose cases of hostility towards the party, failure to execute and absconding from duty," Mr Amuriat wrote in the Tuesday letter to Mr James Otto, the chairman FDC disciplinary committee.

Other accused party members include; Dr George Okello Ekware- Ag Deputy Secretary for mobilization, Samuel Mahhoha W'Mugenyi-Ag. Deputy for International & Regional, Amon Ayesigomwe Rubarema-Secretary for Works & Transport, Mubarak Munyagwa-Ag. Secretary for Mobilization and Kennedy Okello- deputy secretary for presidency.



"In the meantime and moving under the above mentioned constitutional provision, I will be making appointments on acting basis to offices held by the above mentioned members," Mr Amuriat noted.

He reiterated that with exception of Ssemujju and Ayesigomwe who were elected by the national delegates conference, he appointed the above members on acting basis and the constitution gives him the powers to reshuffle them at any time.



Amuriat’s recommendation for disciplinary action against the seven party members comes a day after the party secretary general, Nathan Nandala Mafabi, dropped Ssemujju as the FDC chief whip in Parliament, replacing him with Mawokota South County legislator, Yusuf Nsibambi.



All the developments come at a time the row in the party continues to deepen as members tear each other apart.



A section of the party leaders led by its founding president Dr Kizza Besigye, Ssemujju and Lukwago continue to accuse Amuriat and the Mafabi of receiving money from President Museveni ahead of the 2021 general elections.