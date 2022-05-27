Stakeholders want Bushenyi UTC elevated to technical university

Stakeholders in the Greater Bushenyi Region have asked government to elevate the Uganda Technical College in Bushenyi to a regional technical university.

"When turned into a university, our students will have improved skills in terms of technical studies and this technical university will serve as a hub for the western region,” Mr Jafari Basajabalaba, the Bushenyi District Chairperson said.

He added: “Government is emphasizing skilling Ugandans who have always had a negative mindset towards the approach saying it is for the academically weak. But UTC Bushenyi being among the five centers of excellence approved by Parliament leverage on mindset change for economic development.”

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa said UTC Bushenyi has everything it takes to become a university and once the idea has been materialized, the process will not have a big financial implication on government.

"But, if you are going to make this college a university, let us put a very clear caveat that it will remain a technical or technology university," he advised.

Mr Tayebwa vowed to support the idea and bring it to President Museveni’s attention.

The college principal, Mr Sam Byagweri said the institution has acquired sufficient infrastructure and human resource needed to become a center of excellence in manufacturing.

About the institution

Uganda Technical College Bushenyi (UTC Bushenyi), locally known as Kahaya is a Government Tertiary Institution, located in Western Uganda but awarding Diplomas and Certificates.

It was founded in 1956 as Kahaya Memorial Rural Trade School by the then Ankole Kingdom Government. It was enrolling primary six leavers to train in Carpentry and Joinery and Bricklaying. Later in 1958, courses that included Leather Turning and Shoe Making, Pottery and Ceramics were introduced.

In 1974, it was elevated to Kahaya Technical School and in 1982 upgraded to Bushenyi Technical Institute with a standard entry requirement of O’level. In 1984, the College was further elevated to a technical college and renamed Uganda Technical College Bushenyi admitting both O’ and A’level students into disciplines including Engineering, science, technology and related fields at diploma level.