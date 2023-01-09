Stampede: Govt fails to trace family of victim

The government has failed to trace the home of Shafik Mwanje, one of the victims of the New Year Eve stampede at Freedom City in Kampala.

Four teams were last week assigned to visit the homes of eight families that lost their loved ones.

The teams were led by the Vice President, Ms Jessica Alupo, the Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, Ms Minsa Kabanda, and the State Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, Mr Kabuye Kyofatogabye, among others.

The follow-up visit was intended to help the government account for whether the right people received its condolence fees.

Ms Kabanda said whereas they had already visited and handed more than Shs5 million to each of the seven families, they were not able to trace the family of the late Mwanje. She said a presumed relative was ignorant of the exercise and the death of Shafik.

The list of names that the government team was following to access affected families indicated that Badru Mwanje was alleged to be the uncle of Shafik Mwanje and his contact number was 0774415160.

The Kampala Capital City Authority Mortuary registry also indicates that the body of the late Mwanje was picked by Badru Mwanje who claimed to be an uncle of the deceased.

When the Monitor called this number, a lady answered the call and expressed ignorance about Shafik and the Freedom City incident.

“You people, why are you calling me? Who is Shafik,” she said before she hung up. The number is registered in the name of Agnes Abiana.

Ms Kabanda confirmed to this publication yesterday that they had not yet located the victim’s family.

“It means that someone was just masquerading as a relative when he was not,” she said.

She added that a team is currently compiling a report on the home visits and distribution of money to the affected families.

Casualties

According to police reports, about 10 people, the majority of whom were children, died in the New Year’s Eve stampede at Freedom City as the crowds struggled through a tiny gate to watch fireworks.