State given three weeks to conclude probe against remanded TiKToker
What you need to know:
- Ibrahim Musana, also known as Pressure 24/7 is accused of insulting the Kabaka, President Museveni and other leaders
Court has given the Directorate of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) three weeks to complete inquiries into the case against TikToker accused of insulting the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi and President Museveni, among other top cultural and central government leaders.
Prosecution led by Mr Ivan Kyazze on Thursday asked the Chief Magistrate’s Court at Buganda Road, Kampala presided over by Mr Ronald Kayiizi to grant him a short adjournment in the case against Ibrahim Musana, also known as Pressure 24/7, arguing that the investigations into the case are almost done.
“This case is adjourned to April 29 and I hope by that time the state will have concluded investigations in this matter,” Mr Kayiizi said.
Prosecution case
The state contends that between August 2023 and February 2024 in areas of Kampala District, while using a computer via his TikTok account identified as Pressure 24/7, Musana shared information which is likely to degrade or demean and promote hostility against four leaders, including Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, President Museveni, Speaker of Parliament Annet Anita Among and State Minister for Information Communication Technology, Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo.
