State given three weeks to conclude probe against remanded TiKToker

Prosecution led by Mr Ivan Kyazze on Thursday asked the Chief Magistrate’s Court at Buganda Road, Kampala presided over by Mr Ronald Kayiizi to grant him a short adjournment in the case against Ibrahim Musana, also known as Pressure 24/7, arguing that the investigations into the case are almost done.

“This case is adjourned to April 29 and I hope by that time the state will have concluded investigations in this matter,” Mr Kayiizi said.



Prosecution case

The state contends that between August 2023 and February 2024 in areas of Kampala District, while using a computer via his TikTok account identified as Pressure 24/7, Musana shared information which is likely to degrade or demean and promote hostility against four leaders, including Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, President Museveni, Speaker of Parliament Annet Anita Among and State Minister for Information Communication Technology, Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo.

