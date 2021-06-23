Stolen govt drugs flood West Nile private clinics

Wednesday June 23 2021
reg005 pix

Left to right: The Arua Resident District Commissioner, Mr Festus Ayikobua, NDA West Nile regional manager Emmanuel Umirambe and Arua District chairperson Alfred Okuonzi, scrutinise some government drugs that were impounded at the weekend. PHOTO/FELIX WAROM OKELLO

Summary

  • The Arua Resident District Commissioner, Mr Festus Ayikobua, said authorities should arrest anyone selling government drugs in private clinics and drug shops.
  • In November 2020, NDA inspected 305 drug shops in West Nile and only 177 had valid licenses, 120 were unlicensed and 11 were illegal.
Advertisement
By Felix Warom Okello
By RASHUL ADIDI

The National Drug Authority (NDA)  has impounded Shs35m  drugs and a microscope stolen from government health centres in the West Nile Sub-region. 
  The NDA  West Nile regional manager, Dr Emmanuel Umirambe, at the weekend told Daily Monitor that some of the embossed government drugs were recovered from private drug shops and  hospitals.
“We are still tracing how the drugs found their way into private hospitals before we can cause arrest of  all  perpetrators,’’ he said.

Dr Umirambe criticised those involved in theft of government drugs and supplies  saying it deprives poor communities the right of access to health services because such acts lead to shortage of medicines in health centres. 
 He added that  the authority also impounded 171 boxes of un recommended and expired drugs, including those donated to refugees estimated at Shs42 million.
  Among the impounded drugs  are doses of Lumarterm, Amoxicillin, Artefan 24 blister packs ,Mixology 250mg capsules, cannulas and TB drugs. The NDA officials also impounded smuggled drugs from DR Congo and South Sudan in Nebbi, Arua, Zombo and Koboko districts.  

Arrest culprits
 The Arua Resident District Commissioner, Mr Festus Ayikobua, said authorities should arrest anyone selling government drugs in private clinics and drug shops.
“Those selling government drugs should tell us how and where they got them from so that the culprits are arrested and prosecuted,” Mr Ayikobua said.
 However, NDA officials revealed that two people  have so far been arrested in Erussi Sub-county, Nebbi District.  
Mr Ayikobua  also called for arrest of untrained personnel operating drug shops and clinics in the region saying they are putting the lives of people at risk. 

Inspection
In November 2020, NDA inspected 305 drug shops in West Nile and only 177 had valid licenses, 120 were unlicensed and 11 were illegal. 
In the same year, 160 boxes of assorted drugs were impounded  from Uganda, South Sudan and DR Congo.
 
 

Advertisement