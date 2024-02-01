Stolen gun recovered in Rukungiri

Police in Rukungiri District on January 31 recovered a gun that had been stolen from a private security guard attached to Millennium Security Ltd by unknown people.

The Police spokesman for Kigezi Region, Mr Elly Maate on Febraury 1 said the missing gun was found hidden in a bush near a crop garden next to Kakabanda-Framers road behind Rukungiri District administration block in Butagatsi cell, Kinyasano, Ward Western Division, Rukungiri Municipality.

The gun was recovered after a tipoff from a good Samaritan.

“After this tipoff, the team of police officers immediately responded to the call before the missing gun No. UG PSO -07318- 03821 was recovered. On further scrutiny it was established to be the same gun that was earlier stolen from a security guard on January 19 in Rukungiri District,” Mr Maate said.

Mr Maate explained that on January19, Erigio Mugyenyi, a security guard attached to Millennium Security Company Ltd was attacked by unknown people at his work place located at Bwangu Investment Mukwano depot in Rukungiri Municipality.

The guard was injured before the gun was stolen from him at around 1:00am. It had one round of ammunition.

He added that the police in Rukungiri District have been investigating a case of stealing a gun that was reordered at Rukungiri police station under SD REF 03/19/01/2024 until on January 31 when it was recovered.