Stop being beggars, RDCs told

The secretary in the office of the President, Hajj Yunus Kakande, has warned Resident District Commissioners (RDCS) against spoiling the image of government by reducing themselves to “beggars” as they risk being dismissed.

"RDCs should learn to work in their capacity and should stop over depending on other offices. You spoil the image of government when you go looking for money everywhere, you end up becoming a public nuisance," Hajj Kakande said on Wednesday during the capacity Building workshop for RDCs in Mukono Central region.

He also warned them against connivance with wrong elements at the expense of residents whom they are supposed to serve. The RDCs were also warned against involving themselves in court matters.

"If you grab land then where do you hope the affected people to go? Help government to work appropriately,” he said.

The Minister for Presidency, Ms Milly Babalanda, asked RDCs to protect families from illegal evictions instead of taking part, warning that those who fail to carry out their mandate as directed by the President would be sacked.

"You will not be transferred but will be dismissed as we do not want the same problem in other districts. There is no way you can undermine the president directive and you continue calling yourself his appointee,” she said.