Stop bribing me, minister Babalanda warns RDCs

The Minister in charge of the Presidency, Ms Milly Babalanda, yesterday claimed Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and Resident City Commissioners (RCC) have been sending her money with ulterior motives.

Ms Babalanda, who was addressing RCCs and RDCs from Ankole and Kigezi sub-regions, during a capacity-building workshop organised by the secretariat for RDCs on Thursday, said the money is usually deposited into her mobile money account.

The senders, however, never state reasons for their lavish offers and the minister suspects they could be up to some mischief.

“Before I present my message to you, I have two pressing issues that I want to bring to your attention. There is a growing habit of these RDCs sending money on my phone. Why do you send me money and for what reason?” she wondered.

Ms Babalanda, who said she is satisfied with her monthly salary, said she does not need other unverified money from the RDCs.

“I am your supervisor. Do you want to compromise me? Between me and you, who earns better? Why do you send me money? I am not happy and that habit has to stop,” she said.

Shs20 million

Ms Babalanda revealed how one lady she did not name sent her Shs20m without any clear explanation.

“I was shocked and wondered what this person was up to. Are you trying to compromise me?” she asked.

She further claimed that she reported the matter to the director of Crime Intelligence, AIGP Christopher Damulira, who said the money was returned to the sender.

“I had to refer the matter to Afande Damulira for further management. When this person was questioned about her motives, she claimed to be my friend,” she said.

RDCs earn a monthly salary of Shs2m and under normal circumstances, they cannot spend in excess of their salaries.

Inspectorate of Government (IG) Spokesperson Munira Ali advised the minister to report the matter to the investigating agencies so that thorough investigations are done.