Stray elephant kills 60-year-old woman, injures two in Amuru

A stray elephant on Thursday crashed a 60-year- old woman to death and injured two men at Padolo B village, Lakang Sub County, Amuru District.

The deceased has been identified as Ms Esther Akwongo, a resident of Gaji Sub-ward in Lakang Sub County.

The survivors of the wild animal’s attack remained critically injured after Mr Fred Odora, 50, broke his right leg and arm while Mr Brian Odoki sustained a groin and waist injury.

According to sources, the elephant was sighted at in the area as early as 7:00AM before it made an attack a few minutes into midday.

It reportedly attacked Ms Akwongo who was returning to her home from the garden in the company of other young ladies and men.

“Whereas the others fled the beast, an elderly Akwongo, unable to run faster, was trampled by the aggressive elephant that killed her instantly,” Mr Santo Oyet, the Gaji Village LC1 Chairperson said.

Moments later, the elephant, which appeared to be on rampage, attacked Mr Odoki and Odora who were still digging in their garden.

Mr Oyet said that several elephants entered the village two days ago and have since been destroying people’s crops and attacking people.

“Besides killing and injuring people, the elephants have ravaged nearly 200 acres of crops in this area leaving farmers in double pain,” he said.

He said they are currently stuck with the deceased’s body pending a post-mortem while the injured have been rushed to Lacor Health Centre III in Amuru Sub County.

Michael Lakony, the Amuru District chairman, regretted the incident and said that Uganda Wildlife Authorities (UWA) have since been notified of the presence of the elephants.

“It is very unfortunate that we have lost one of our community members to the wild beast which also injured two people. We have contacted UWA for an immediate intervention before the situation runs out of hand,” Mr Lakony said.

However, UWA management at Murchison Falls National Park had not yet made any intervention by press time.

When contacted, Mr Alfred Ocan, the game warden in charge of Wang-kwar Conservation Area of the Murchison fall National Park said they were not yet aware of the incident but noted that a team was to be dispatched on to the area to handle the matter.

