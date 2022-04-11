Stray lion shot dead after injuring soldier, three locals

A stray lion was on Friday afternoon shot dead after mauling and injuring four people, including a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier, in Mpeefu Sub-county, Kagadi District.

The male lion, weighing about 30 Kilogrammes, was gunned down during a joint operation of Uganda police, UPDF and Uganda Wildlife Authority officials.

One of the injured victims, Mr Nabasa Tumusiime, was rushed to Kagadi Hospital in critical condition.

The victim’s wife, Ms Tushemerirwe Katusiime, said the lion found her husband on his way to the garden.

‘‘I was in the garden when I heard news that my husband had been attacked by an animal. It ripped of his arms and flesh from his thighs. He is in a critical condition,’’ Ms Katusiime said.

The Kagadi District Police Commander, ASP Moses Muziima Kiconco, said the lion was also killing animals.

Lt Col Samuel Lubega, the commanding officer of the 9th Infantry Battalion, said there was an intense pursuit of the lion, which characterised the use of live bullets.

Mpeefu Sub-county is near Muziizi forest and Lake Albert in Kagadi. Straying of lions is not common in the district, according to locals.