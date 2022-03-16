Strikes take toll on schools in West Nile

West Nile Sub-region has been rocked by a spate of student strikes, leaving infrastructure in several schools destroyed and learners facing an uncertain future.

In the past one month, seven schools have witnessed strikes, leading to their closure.

The strikes have led to destruction of property, leaving parents and school administrations with the burden of rebuilding the structures.

Last month, students of Kijomoro Secondary School in Maracha District went on strike. Four days later, St Joseph’s College Ombaci followed suit.

St Andrew’s College and Hawa Comprehensive Secondary School in Moyo and Katrini Secondary School in Terego District also experienced student strikes.

In the latest strike that occurred on Monday, students of Logoba Secondary School in Moyo District destroyed new and old computer laboratories in protest for being served beans instead of meat.

Last Thursday, students of Muni University also went on strike over unpaid allowances.

Research suggests that students strike for various reasons, including poor nutrition, maladministration, poor teaching methods, poor communication, poor disciplinary implementation and demand for entertainment. Some students also reportedly go on strike under the influence of drugs and peer pressure.

Ms Nancy Ocokoru, a parent in Arua, District, called for more counselling sessions with the learners to avoid strikes.

“Students have come back from Covid-19 lockdown where they had become unruly at home. So, they have transferred that behaviour to schools. But the administrators should engage these students in more with counselling,” Ms Ocokoru told Daily Monitor.

She added: “Our students have lost morale and focus for studies. How can you ruin your future so that you want to watch Premier League or go for a dance? They do not know how much we suffer to pay school fees yet feeding or living in better housing is a problem.”

The head teacher of Hawa Comprehensive Secondary School, Ms Penina Adujora, said the administration was surprised when the students went on strike because they had told them that they would not take part in sports activities due to budget constraints as result of the pandemic.

“We informed the students on Monday that they will not take part in sports activities. We were surprised that they decided to burn property. We usually seek audience with our students to resolve issues amicably, and I think this is a result of influence from other schools that have had strikes,” she said.

Mr Robert Draga, the school’s chairman of board of governors, said the strikes are becoming a common phenomenon .

“We need to stop these actions of students striking over anything,” he said.

The West Nile regional police spokesperson, Ms Josephine Angucia, warned students against engaging in strikes.

“A strike is not only criminal but against the academic development of the students and anyone who involves themselves in a strike instead of peacefully resolving conflicts will be arrested and prosecuted according to the law,” Ms Angucia said.

In 2018, Uganda Human Rights Commission started debating competitions among schools in the sub-region to sensitise learners about the dangers of strikes.

Ms Harriet Kajobe, the West Nile’s principal human rights officer, said the debates teach students about the value of respect for human dignity.

“We need to avert these strikes because it ruins education system and is costly when property is destroyed,” she said.

Some school strikes

June 2011: At least 191 students of Maracha SS are suspended over a strike.

June 13, 2012: Adumi Secondary school in Arua closes over a strike

June 14, 2012: Students of St Charles Lwanga in Koboko burn the school library

November 2014: St Joseph’s College Ombaci is closed after a strike

2015 and 2018: Students of St Charles Lwanga destroy property.