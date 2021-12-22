Striking intern medics withdraw case against govt

Mr Kenneth Ssebabi Kakooza, a lawyer (centre), with some of the intern doctors at the High Court in Kampala. PHOTO | ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  Juliet Kigongo

What you need to know:

  • In a letter dated December 17, government agreed to enhance allowances for intern doctors to Shs2.5m, pharmacists (Shs2m) and nurses/midwives (Shs1.5m) per month, inclusive of arrears, to be paid from July 1 to November 6.

Striking intern medics under their umbrella body, the Federation for Uganda Medical Interns (FUMI), have withdrawn a case challenging the legality of their dismissal from hospitals.
When the case came up for hearing yesterday, presiding Judge Musa Ssekaana heard that FUMI and  the Uganda Medical Association (UMA) received an affidavit from the director general of health services,  Dr Henry Mwebesa, reversing his directive to have the interns return for duty.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.