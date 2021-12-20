Prime

The intern doctor who saved my life

Intern doctors and other medical officers pictured kneeling after they were intercepted by police as they marched to Parliament to petition the Speaker recently

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • My dad still believes I was patient zero for Covid-19 in 2017, because he, like most of my close family members, walked this journey with me and watched me cough to breathlessness like many Covid-19 patients today. 

Reading the news about the intern doctor’s strike, my mind raced back to an experience I had with an intern doctor a few years ago. The year was 2017. I was expecting my youngest child. Seven months into the pregnancy, I developed a terrible dry cough. 

