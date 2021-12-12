Striking medics to seek legal redress over directive to vacate hospitals

Ms Lillian Nabwire, the President of the Medical Interns said that the government is wrong to resort to threats than addressing the long grievances. Photo | File

By  U R N

New Agency

Uganda Radio Network

What you need to know:

  • Dr Herbert Luswata, the General Secretary of Uganda Medical Association (UMA) on Saturday said that they are convening a meeting with the leadership of the Federation of Uganda Medical Interns to discuss the way forward. He however noted that they had spoken to the Center for Health, Human Rights and Development (CEHURD) to advise on legal redress.

Striking medical interns who were on Friday directed by the Ministry of Health to among others vacate hospital premises within one week are contemplating running to court.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.