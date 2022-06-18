Student dies during graduation in Iganga

A graduation at a vocational institute in Iganga Municipality turned into mourning after a learner died from the event’s venue after a fatal Saturday accident.

Bernard Wadaba, a first year student at Prime Vocational College died on spot after he was run-over by a wheel loader.

“The deceased slipped off the wheel loader and the machine ran over him after the driver, who is also a continuing student, lost control,’’ accident eye-witness and student Bryan Samanya told this reporter.

Samanya further explained circumstances leading to the death of the 20-year-old who was pursuing a certificate in driving motor graders.

“The school wheel loader was among the vehicles in the graduation procession and the driver drove it well throughout but the accident happened inside the school compound when the driver was aiming to stop,’’ he said.

The ill-fated wheel loader is seen at the accident scene on June 18, 2022. PHOTO/TAUSI NAKATO

Mr Moses Wadaba described the death of his elder son as shocking.

“I received a call about the accident and rushed to the scene only to find blood inside the school because police had already taken the body,’’ he said as tears rolled down his cheeks.

Graduation continued

The graduation eventually carried on after a delay of close to two hours after the fatal incident.

“The graduation had 612 students and guests from all over the country. It was very difficult to stop the function but we spent like two hours mourning before we resumed the function,’’ said Mr Michael Bazira, Director Prime Vocational College.

The college offered to cater for all burial arrangements even as entertainment, lunch, cake cutting and speeches including from the guest of honor, State Minister for Higher Education John Chrysestom Muyingo, were conducted under a sad cloud.

The Busoga East Police Spokesperson, Ms Diana Nandaula said a probe is underway to establish the exact cause of the student’s death.

“At the moment, we are treating it as an accident but investigations are ongoing to confirm whether there was an element of negligence by the institution,’’ she said.

Such incidents have not been prevalent across thousands of schools in Uganda.

“No arrest has been made so far but investigations will guide our next decision,’’ she said.