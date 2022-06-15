Three dead, 35 injured after two buses collide in Bukedea 

Police in Bukedea District in eastern Uganda are investigating the cause of a road crash in which two buses collided killing three people and injuring 35 others.

The crash happened at Kachumbala village along Mbale - Soroti highway in Bukedea district at around 9:40pm when an Isuzu bus belonging to Wanagon coaches collided with a Nissan belonging to Gateway Bus service, according to the traffic police spokesperson, Faridah Nampiima.

The Gateway bus was travelling from Soroti side, while the Wanagon bus was from Mbale side.



“Two male adults died on the spot while one female adult died on her way to Kumi orthopedic center.35 victims of which 20 male adults, 10 female adults, four male juveniles, and one female juvenile were rushed to Mbale regional referral hospital and kumi orthopedic center,” Ms Nampiima said in a Wednesday morning statement.

According to police preliminary findings, the crash was caused by the speeding Gateway bus driver who allegedly tried to overtake in a corner but ended up knocking an oncoming Wanagon bus.

"The hunt for the driver of the gateway bus, who is currently in the run is on, while the Wanagon bus driver was rushed to Mbale Referral Hospital for treatment. Inquiries are ongoing and more information will be shared in due course,"Ms Nampiima added.