Student strikes wakeup call for affordable blended learning – UBTEB boss

Educationists have said that technological advancement and the impact of Covid- 19 pandemic necessitates learning institutions to continue embracing affordable blended teaching and learning.

“I’m a professional teacher and I don’t support strikes but students’ strikes are a wakeup call because data is very expensive. Unless it is highly subsidized, students will see blended learning as a burden and shun it,” the Deputy Executive Secretary in Charge of Examinations Management at the Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) Dr Wilfred Nahamya Karukuza said.

Blended learning model includes physical classes and online learning. Students’ physical presence on campus is staggered over different academic years.

“Blended learning is the only way to move forward. We should abandon the tradition of thinking that learning should only take place when you are physically looking at the teacher,” Dr.Nahamya noted.

Dr Nahamya revealed this during a free information technology and multimedia training for students organized by UBTEB in partnership with Isbat University

“Blended learning calls for infrastructural development. I call upon the government to provide cheap data for students. We want to see a situation where there is free WI-FI so that people can easily get information because information is power,” he added during the event at the university’s city campus on February 12.

The training that attracted over 100 learners was aimed at assessing young people’s ICT and multimedia skills while also extending career guidance.

Speaking at the same function, Isbat University Vice Chancellor Prof K.M Mathew said blended learning is the most advanced way educating students.

“The conventional learning of coming to class rooms and sitting from morning to evening has gone. Now students including the working class can acquire skills through blended learning platforms,” Prof Mathew emphasized.

Background