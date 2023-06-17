Supreme Court judge, Arach-Amoko dies at 69

Justice Stella Arach-Amoko of the Supreme Court has died, Judiciary officials announced Saturday.

She was 69.

She died at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala at around 4am on Saturday, according to the deputy Chief Justice, Richard Buteera.

"Our sincere condolences go out to the family of the late Hon. Justice Stella Arch-Amoko, the Judiciary, the legal fraternity, the country and the East African region as a whole," Justice Buteera said before adding: "The Judiciary has lost an extraordinary jurist who has been a champion of justice."

Justice Arach-Amoko was appointed a Justice of the Supreme Court in 2013, a position she has served until the time of her death.

She joined the Judiciary in 1997 as a judge of the High Court and was elevated to Justice of the Court of Appeal in 2010.

Justice Arach-Amoko's demise comes barely six months after another judge of the same court, Justice Rubby Opio Aweri died.

At the time of her demise, Justice Arach was the in charge of the Supreme Court since she's one of the most senior judges on the bench.

Who is Justice Arach-Amoko?

Arach-Amoko served in the Attorney General’s chambers from 1979 until 1997, rising from a state attorney to commissioner for civil litigation. In 1997, she was appointed a High Court judge, serving in that capacity until 2010.

Justice Stella Arach-Amoko, served at the East African Court of Justice, from 2006 until 2008, as a judge and from 2008 until 2013, as a “Deputy Principal Judge of the First Instance Division”. In 2010, she was one of the candidates considered by the Judicial Services Commission, for appointment as the Chief Justice of Uganda.

Between April 15, 2018 until April 14, 2020, Justice Arach-Amoko served as the Chairperson of the nine-member, Management Committee of Uganda’s Law Development Centre. In 2010 she was appointed to the Court of Appeal of Uganda.