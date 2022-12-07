Supreme Court judge Rubby Opio Aweri dies at 69

Supreme Court judge Rubby Opio Aweri dies at 69

Deceased: Supreme Court judge, Ruby Opio Aweri. PHOTO/ FILE 

By  Anthony Wesaka

Supreme Court judge, Ruby Opio Aweri has died, Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo announced Wednesday.
Justice Opio Aweri who has also been the Chief Inspector of Courts died at Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala on Wednesday morning, according to the Chief Justice.
He was aged 69.
"The Judiciary family is saddened with the passing of Justice Opio Aweri, as he has been described by many as a great towering legal mind who served the bench with boundless dedication, utmost humility and commitment for nearly four decades. No doubt that the nation will miss his noble service," reads Justice Owiny-Dollo's statement shared by the Judiciary on Wednesday.
Justice Opio Aweri joined the Judiciary in 1983 as a grade one magistrate and rose through the ranks to s Justice of the Supreme Court, a position he has held until the time of his death. 
As a career Judicial officer, Justice Opio Aweri was appointed judge of the High Court in 1998 and later elevated to a Justice of the Court of Appeal in 2015. At the time of his demise, he was the Chief Inspector of the Courts of judicature.

"Our prayer is for the Almighty God to comfort the family at such a moment of grief. A detailed funeral programme shall be communicated later," Justice Owiny-Dollo added.


