Supreme Mufti to land grabbers: Stop targeting Muslim community land

Supreme Mufti Sheikh Muhammad Galabuzi has warned Muslims against conniving with land grabbers to steal community land saying they are betraying their faith.

Sheikh Galabuzi said he has embarked on a nationwide tour to sensitise all district Khadis about the increasing encroachments on Muslim community land.

“We know that some Muslims are being paid money by land grabbers to steal land which belongs to Kibuli Muslim Community. But I warn them to stop this habit because their actions are making us lose land which would have been used to put up schools, mosques and other projects,” Sheikh Galabuzi made remarks during his visit to Ssekabaka Nuhu Kalema Memorial mosque at Mende Village in Wakiso over the weekend.

Sheikh Galabuzi said he was stunned to receive information that about 35 acres of land belonging to Nuhu Kalema Memorial mosque is being targeted by land grabbers under the guise of redeveloping it.

“No one is going to steal this land because we have the capacity to protect it. Let’s join hands and fight those who are bent on grabbing it. I ask all the district Khadis across the country to document all our land occupied by schools and mosques to help us protect it,” he said.

Hajj Kibiringe Mayanja, the chairperson management committee of Ssekabaka Nuhu Kalema Memorial Mosque told Sheik Galabuzi that in the past few weeks, some individuals conniving with top officials at Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, Old Kampala have been inspecting the land with intention of selling a portion of it, a move they foiled.

“We ask the police and Minister of Lands to intervene because some individuals want to use their positions at UMSC to steal the remaining land belonging to the Muslim community, we are not going to tolerate that,” he said.

Sheikh Kasim Ssengozi, the Wakiso District Khadi under the Kibuli faction echoed that it’s true they have been receiving threats from different people which prompted Prince Kasim Nakibinge Kakungulu, the titular head of the Muslim community in Uganda to also visit the mosque land last week.

“It is true we received Prince Nakibinge who gave us assurance that this land will be protected at all cost,” he said.

Sheikh Erias Kigozi, the Wakiso District Khadi under UMSC dismissed reports that they are plotting to steal land at Ssekabaka Nuhu Kalema Memorial Mosque, insisting that they want to redevelop it.