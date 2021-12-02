Prime

Why clan violence is on the rise in Acholi

Some of the huts which were torched during a land conflict in northern Uganda recently. PHOTO/ FILE

By  Tobbias Jolly Owiny

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Five people have been killed since September this year in such violence.

On September 11, one person died while several houses were torched and women sexually molested in Dika and Onekgwok villages in Onyona Parish, Ongako Sub-county in Omoro District.
This followed a land dispute between the members of two clans; Pukweje and Pukumu.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.