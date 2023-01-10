Suspected land grabber further remanded to Kigo Prison

The Entebbe Chief Magistrates court presided over by Chief Magistrate Stella Maris Amabilis Monday further remanded suspected land grabber Mr Charles Kyagaba and two of his co-accused Mr Benon Kabuusu and Mr Ronald Turyansingura to Kigo Prison until January 27 for mention of malicious damage to property and land grabbing cases.

Mr Kyagaba was arrested by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit in September last year over malicious damage after he alongside others allegedly demolished a house on April 23 belonging to Ms Margaret Kyomuhangi in Ziru Village, Wakiso District, and is now facing multiple land-grabbing cases together with his co-accused before the court.

The resident chief state Attorney Ms Janet Kitimbo told the court that Kyagaba with his defence lawyers had earlier indicated that he wanted an out-of-court settlement with the complainant in the case and all complainants in all other cases he was being charged with.

“Mr Kyagaba and Mr Kabuusu wrote to the court and copied to the prosecution, state house anti-corruption unit offices their interest to settle the cases against the victims in these cases. Upon receipt, the prosecution was open but with terms under the law, the accused persons declined to the very clear terms” she said.

“The prosecution indicated that if the accused person is willing to forfeit the land that is not his, then he should own up in a plea bargain, he declined to own up to the charges so the prosecution cannot be part of the settlement” she added.

Ms Kitimbo further said that a letter received from Sebanja and Co Advocates on behalf of Mr Kyagaba indicating that a reconciliation meeting had been held at the Chief Magistrates Court on January 2, 2023 initiated by the DPP was false.

“The parties who entered into the resolution are not victims in these criminal cases, court and DPP are quoted, indicated to have initiated the reconciliation which isn’t true,” she said.

Ms Kitimbo asked the court to fix dates for the hearing of the cases against Kyagaba and his co-accused since they were many.

“It’s on the premises that we pray the cases are fixed for hearing as was proposed previously and given the fact that the cases are many, we have a session for these particular cases” she said.

Her Worship Amabilis cautioned Mr Kyagaba and defence counsel Mr Moses Kabega against false information spread by Mr Kyagaba that he had given her 2 acres of land in Entebbe.

“I have been hearing that the accused A1 (Kyagaba) says he gave me two acres of land, where did you give me that land? I want to know where it is, don’t use my name in your deals, leave my name out of it, I don’t know you, for me am just doing my work. Never mention my name in your deals and better tell your client to leave my name out” she said.

However, Mr Kabega denied the allegation that Mr Kyagaba was spreading wrong information about the Chief magistrate.

“Let us correct the record, the people who are moving around with words should come here and accuse him, he is in prison, prison has a record of whoever visits him. He has not given you land and has not said such to anybody” he said.

Mr Kabega asked the court to grant bail to the accused however state attorney Ms Kitimbo declined the request saying the only reason the cases were referred to Monday 09 January was for feedback on the reconciliation not granting bail to the accused.