Suspected lesbian teacher released on bail, banned from accessing school

The former Deputy Head teacher of PMM Girls School in Jinja City, Ms Lydia Mukodha has been released on bail after spending two months on remand following her arrest over lesbianism.

Ms Mukodha together with her alleged lesbian partner, Ms Martha Naigaga, are facing charges of gross indecency and procurement of gross indecency.

The Jinja Grade One Magistrate Agnes Musiime released them, saying they had spent more than 60 days on remand.

The suspects were remanded on March 3 to Kirinya Prison in Jinja City. They had thereby spent 67 days on remand by the time they got bail.

“Article 26(6) (a) entitles a person arrested to apply to Court to be released on bail. The two have made two bail applications on March 28 and May 4. I have heard the submission of both the defence and the state and right to liberty is constitutional and both the accused stayed for more than 6o days on remand,’’ Magistrate Musiime said on Tuesday.

Ms Musiime said the accused also presented two sureties and Court found both of them substantive.

She, however, restricted Ms Mukodha from accessing PMM Girls School, saying she might interfere with the evidence of the would-be witnesses.

Ms Musiime added: “Court also wants to ensure that the accused is safe and secure. The restriction will go on until the case is prosecuted to the end.’’

Court thereafter ordered Ms Mukodha to surrender her identity card, which she will receive when the case is disposed of.

The suspects were released on a cash bail of Shs500,000 each and Shs300,000 non-cash for each surety.