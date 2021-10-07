Suspected terrorist targeted local politician, says Police

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

A suspected terrorist, who was shot dead by security operatives on Monday, was part of a cell that intended to assassinate a prominent politician, police has revealed.

Hamid Nsubuga, alias Young Midu, 25, a resident of Busabala in Makindye Division, Kampala, was shot dead by a joint team of security operatives at Gayaza Road.

The team had trailed him for more than four hours before opening fire on him.

A pistol and 25 bullets were recovered from the deceased.

Police spokesman Fred Enanga yesterday said: “The target [politician] has been informed about the incident, but has asked not to be named because it would affect the family members.”

Security agents also carried out a search of Nsubuga’s home and found a sales agreement for the motorcycle he was riding.

According to the agreement, which Daily Monitor has seen, the motorcycle — a Bajaj Boxer — was bought at Shs5m at a shop in Ndeeba, Rubaga Division on the same day by one Filipo Byamugisha, a resident of Kiserenge Central in Mubende District.

The October 4 receipt indicates that Byamugisha had paid cash for the motorcycle but did not attach his passport photograph on the sales agreement despite the provision for it.

Security agents are investigating whether Byamugisha is a real person or it was a fictitious name used by the suspect to buy the motorcycle.

The gun which was recovered from Nsubuga on Monday.



Efforts to verify from the shop whether the motorcycle was indeed bought from them were futile as our calls went unanswered.

Bomb suspect

Nsubuga is said to be the second suspect who attempted to set off a bomb at the burial of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Lt Gen Paul Lokech, in Pader District in August.

His suspected accomplice, whom the police said had bomb-making devices, was arrested on August 27.

Security agencies are also investigating his alleged connection to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels.

The bullets that were recovered. PHOTO/ courtesy

Background

According to court records, Nsubuga was arrested over the murder of Bosco Dramani over minor disagreement on April 8, 2016 at Lutunda zone, Kanyanya, Kawempe Division.

He was charged with murder and produced at Nabweru Court where he was remanded to prison. He was allegedly released on bail.





