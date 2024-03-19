Suspended Rubaga deputy RCC hands over office

The former Deputy Resident City Commissioner (RCC) of Rubaga Division, Mr Herbert Anderson Burora, yesterday handed over instruments of power, to his former colleague, Ms Maureen Keita, but vowed to continue fighting against corruption.

Mr Burora also handed over keys to a government vehicle, his office, and files of the Parish Development Model (PDM), among others, during a brief function that took place at the entrance to the deputy RCC’s office in Rubaga Division.

The Office of the President last week named Ms Keita, the deputy RCC for Central Division, to act as caretaker of the office of deputy RCC Rubaga Division, following the suspension of Mr Burora.

Mr Burora, who had served as a Deputy RCC for more than five years, was suspended by the secretary to the Office of the President, Mr Yunus Kakande, after he criticised the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Annet Among, over alleged corruption in Parliament that she superintendents.

A March 14 letter signed by Mr Kakande to Mr Burora and copied to Speaker Among, Minister for Presidency Milly Babalanda, the head of the RDC Secretariat, and the RCC for Kampala, indicates that Mr Burora’s actions contravened the Uganda Public Service Standing Orders (2021).

The letter also indicated that Mr Burora was on March 14 invited for an impromptu meeting where he was faulted for having violated official advice and continued to issue statements on social media.

In an earlier interview with this publication, Mr Burora said in the first meeting, he disagreed with Mr Kakande on the model of handling corruption. He said he preferred open criticism of those accused of corruption.

Mr Burora also revealed that he was tasked to apologise to Ms Among, a directive he rejected.

In the handover speech yesterday, Mr Burora, who was clad in a white T-shirt inscribed with words, “The 11th Parliament Loot”, commended President Museveni for allowing him to serve the people on his behalf.

He tasked his successor to uphold integrity and protect the image of the President and that of the government. He also noted that he is not apologetic for his actions.

“I believe my decision is good for me, the President, and my country. I can’t apologise to the Speaker. I leave an honourable man. I wish you a nice time of service but stay on course even if what you do hurts some people,” Mr Burora told his successor.

He also tasked the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party members to stand firm and speak about issues that affect citizens, including corruption, if the party is to have a smooth ride during general elections.

“There are so many questions from the public yet the answers are few. It is only the President and a few ministers who have always talked about it. Shall we always go into a hard election because you fear to talk to the public,” he said.

“Leadership is not about sitting where you are, eating what is there and letting others be corrupt. Be in a position to fight against corruption and answer questions from citizens so that they stop demonstrating their dissatisfaction in the ballot boxes,” he said.

Mr Burora announced that he would hold a press conference on Thursday to discuss what he termed as “The 11th Parliament loot”.

He is currently on a 28-day suspension, which commenced on March 15, and is expected to appear before the Rewards and Sanction Committee in the Office of the President, to defend himself.