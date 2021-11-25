Taking Covid jab should not be forced, experts say

A health worker attached to the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) administers Covid-19 vaccine

By  ESTHER OLUKA  &  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

  • On the question whether vaccination does completely solve the problem of the pandemic, Dr Carol Atugonza, a BioMedical Scientist, said, “Science community does not have 100 per cent of the answers to say they have completely explored what either Covid-19 or the vaccine does (to the body). Studies and processes are still under trial with priority being given to find solutions towards eliminating the virus.”
  • President Museveni said the government would have received about 23 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of December 2021, enough for more than 12 million Ugandans.

A section of experts have said people should not be forced to vaccinate against Covid-19.

