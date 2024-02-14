Tayebwa lauds outgoing Japanese envoy Hidemoto 

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has lauded the outgoing Japanese ambassador to Uganda for his contribution to the development of Uganda across different sectors.

Fukuzawa Hidemoto started his tour of duty in October 2020 and will be leaving the country in March.

The diplomat, Tayebwa said, has been key in strengthening the education sector, particularly focusing on basic education by supporting 284 primary schools, offering scholarship opportunities, sponsoring 10-50 students annually, through the African Kommit Program among others.

“During his time, he has been able to lobby for increased funding for Uganda’s sectors ranging from education, research, infrastructure and health. Now we have experts from Japan on highway and flyover designs who have been studying our country and helping us come up with the best complete designs of roads in the country,” Tayebwa told Parliament on Tuesday.

Bilateral relations between Kampala and Tokyo span over six decades that have seen the Asian economic giant invest considerably in Uganda.

Last year, Hidemot threatened a pause on his country’s funding to the roads sector following the government's failure to maintain roads constructed using their grants.

What others say

“One of our health centers in Nwoya benefitted from his hard work. We want to say thank you so much and hope you will continue working with us,” Judith Achan (Nwoya Woman MP).

“They provided solar to Aliro Secondary School and fully equipped the laboratory which is functional up to today,” Samuel Opio (Kole North County MP).

“Under the office of the Prime Minister, most especially in the docket of disasters especially on food security. I want to thank him for the development projects among the refugee community”, Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Esther Anyakun.