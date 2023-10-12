Tears as families narrate ordeals in absence of abducted relatives

Parents, wives, and relatives of the missing National Unity Platform (NUP) party supporters wept as they narrated the stories of frustrated and broken families following the abduction of their loved ones, who have been missing for the last 1-4 years.

People gathered at the NUP headquarters in Kamwokya on October 12, including some journalists who had gone for coverage of the event, were seen weeping with faces turned red as they listened to the atrocious narrations from people whose only hope of reuniting with their missing relatives met a dead end.

The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) announced a resolution to close files of 18 missing people whose whereabouts are yet to be known.

The paraded relatives of 13 missing persons were heartbroken by the UHRC report, in which the commission questioned the existence of some people who were reported missing.

In a 20-page summary report, the commission questioned the credibility of NUP secretary general, Mr Lewis Rubongoya, after failing to provide key identification documents of the alleged missing persons.

"Mr Rubongoya [NUP Secretary General] did not avail us with National IDs for the majority of the alleged missing people despite the reminder. This made it difficult for the commission to establish whether those 'victims' ever existed at all," the report read in part.

Addressing the media and relatives of the missing party supporters on Thursday, Mr Rubongoya wondered how the human rights body, particularly its chairperson, Ms Mariam Wangadya, had lightly handled the issue of the missing Ugandans at the expense of their families and relatives who are going through untold suffering.

“Ms Wangadya said we failed to provide National IDs of the missing people, but we all know that it is more likely that these people were abducted with their identification documents, but good enough their relatives are here and we ask that the files of missing people should not be closed,” he said.

“The UHRC chairperson shamelessly said that some relatives were no longer interested in these cases, now that they are here, they will speak for themselves, and we are taking them to Ms Wangadya so that she can tell us where she obtained such information,” he added.

By press time, the planned meeting between the relatives and Ms Wangadya had not happened for reasons yet to be known by this publication.

However, during an interview with the UHRC public relations officer, Ms Alex Bukumunhe revealed that the relatives were guided to record their statements at the commission's offices in Naguru for further follow-up by the commission.

"We have a fully constituted complaints desk at our offices in Naguru, so we have advised the relatives to record their statements, and if we find it necessary, we shall open new files of inquiry into their complaints," Mr Bukumunhe said at the UHRC headquarters on Thursday.

NUP Secretary General, Mr David Lewis Rubongoya (3rd left) with family members of missing NUP supporters on October 12, 2023 at the NUP offices in Kamwokya. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

What Relatives Said:

Ms Monica Nabukeera, wife to John Bosco Kibalama:

“Mr Kibalama went missing on June 3, 2019. We have gone to various police stations, CMI, CPS, Kibuli, and Naguru, among others. I was surprised on Tuesday when Ms Wangadya said that they contacted me to know details about my husband and I told them that I didn’t want to know. I think they called someone else, not me. I continue to ask for the release of my husband because even Ms [Robbinah] Nabbanja said he is in the hands of the government.”

Mr Charles Kiganda, brother to John Ddamulira:

“Mr Ddamulira was abducted on November 21, 2020, from Kisekka area. We have searched in all prisons like Kigo, Luzira, and Kitalya. We have been to CMI, Mbuya, and many places but we have failed to establish his whereabouts. But Police had earlier said to have him in custody, and it was even published by the Daily Monitor paper when Mr. Patrick Onyango confirmed it, but we have never seen him neither in court.”

Ms Agnes Nabwire, wife to Muhammad Kanatta:

“Mr Kanatta was abducted on December 23, 2020, armed men broke into our house at 3:00 am and picked him up. We have tried our best to search for him in vain. He left four wives with 14 children, and he was also taking care of his mother who is currently critically ill because of pressure. The children are asking us about the fate of their father, but we are also living in suspense.”