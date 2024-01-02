Teenage pregnancies: Top districts named

A new report on the socio-cultural drivers and barriers towards addressing teenage repeat pregnancies, child marriages and low uptake of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) services puts Mbale, Namayingo, Kween and Kalangala districts at the top.

The report was compiled in July 2023 and disseminated during the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence (GBV) in December 2023 by the Heroes for Gender Transformative Action (Heroes 4GTA), a joint district-based SRHR programme implemented in partnership with Amref Health Africa as the lead, Cordaid and Mifumi in nine high burden districts.

Ms Lilian Mugisha Kamanzi, the head of Communications and Fundraising at Amref Health Africa in Uganda, says the Netherlands Embassy committed €19m (about Shs79b) over six years for the project.

“The substantial support showcases the embassy’s dedication to combating gender-based violence and underscores their recognition of the importance of providing accurate SRHR information to empower young people, youth and women,” she said at the weekend.

The qualitative study sought to explore and understand the socio-cultural drivers and barriers surrounding teenage repeat pregnancies and early child or forced marriage in the four aforementioned districts.

Mr Michael Muyonga, the Programme Manager, notes that one of the programme outcomes is better public and private healthcare for family planning, pregnancies and childbirth, including post-abortion care.

“Currently, the average across the districts stands at 23 percent, and the programme is working towards ensuring that by the end (of the programme life cycle), there is an expected reduction in teenage pregnancy to 20 percent,” Mr Muyonga said.

The national average stands at 25 percent, according to a 2020 report by Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos). The Heroes 4GTA programme is being implemented across nine districts, including Kween, Mbale, Kalangala, Bukwo, Mayuge, Namayingo, Budaka, Iganga and Bugiri.

The study findings cite a strong relationship between teenage pregnancy and early child or forced marriage across all the regions.

In Mbale District, the report indicates that cultural practices and belief in male circumcision ceremonies have created ground for teenagers to engage in sexual activities.

In Kween District, the report says female genital mutilation, boda boda riders, local musicians and salon operators have contributed to the vice because the latter have some disposable money to give to the teenagers.

In Namayingo, the norm of fundraising for burial expenses, normally at night in the form of a party with loud music (disco matanga), pushes teenagers to engage in sexual practices, leading to unwanted pregnancies, resulting in forced marriages.

The report reveals that in Kalangala District, teenage girls force themselves into marriage at an early age because they believe that after a girl starts menstruation, she is ready for marriage.

Mr Sam Cherop, the health systems strengthening coordinator, Eastern Cluster (Heroes programme), says teenage pregnancy increases when adolescents, especially girls, do not have the right to make decisions about their sexual and reproductive health wellbeing.

“To address such barriers, a multi-sector approach needs to be strengthened, ” Mr Cherop suggests.

Ms Edith Namugabo, the Amref community engagement officer in-charge of youth, says social gender-based violence remains a challenge in Busoga, Bugisu and Sebei Sub-regions, and Kalangala district.

Ms Masitula Tibiwa, the Bugiri District Inspector of Schools, says the high teenage marriages and repeated teenage pregnancies in Busoga Sub-region should be addressed by introducing sex education for children who are in schools and those out of schools.

Ms Victoria Kanaku, the Mayuge District Community Development Officer , however, suggested that ending teenage marriages and repeated teenage pregnancies must be addressed separately.