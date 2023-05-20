Temporary Katonga bridge will be ready in five days –govt  

Works and Transport Minister Gen Edward Katumba Wamala has revealed that a temporary bridge is going to be erected over River Katonga on Kampala–Masaka Highway in five days to allow light vehicles, motorcycles and pedestrians to cross.

China Communication Construction Company Ltd (CCCC) has been contracted to do the work.

The Kampala-Masaka Highway was closed on May 11 following the flash floods that swept away part of the River Katonga Bridge, forcing motorists to use the diversion route through Mpigi-Butambala-Gomba-Sembabule –Bukomansimbi –Villa Maria-Nyendo-Masaka.

“We have given them a target of five days to erect a temporary bridge for small cars, boda bodas and pedestrians. By May 28, we expect that infrastructure to be in place to allow traffic flow before they embark on a permanent bridge,” the minister said while inspecting damaged bridge at River Katonga on Friday.

However, the minister did not reveal the contract sum for the project.

He said the ministry had also identified contractors to repair the damaged section of the diversion route especially between Villa-Maria and Nyendo and also Villa-Maria –Kabulasoke Road which connects the districts of Kalungu and Gomba.

Eng Joseph Otim, the director Roads Naintenance at Uganda National Roads Authority(Unra) explained that the planned temporary bridge at River Katonga is going to be steel made and will last for a month.

“It [temporary bridge] is going to be a steel bridge and after one month we will be able to have traffic flow on both sides,” he said.

Motorists using the Masaka diversion route had already expressed concern that they incur extra expenses on fuel and some sections of the road like Masaka - Villa-Maria is narrow and has started developing holes at Kigo swamp, slowing down traffic on the now busy road.

Unlike the Mpigi-Kanoni-Sembabule-Bukomansimbi section which was recently paved, the 10km Villa-Maria –Nyendo-Masaka section is riddled with gaping potholes .

Mr Sulaiman Muhammad, a trailer driver from Tanzania described the damage at Kigo Swamp as a death trap.

“For the small cars they can manoeuvre ,but heavy trucks find difficult crossing that section [Kigo swamp] and we pray that is repaired before its claims lives,” he said.

State Minister for works ,Mr Musa Ecweru ,said bridges like Katonga ,Mpologoma (on Tirinyi –Mbale highway) and Kibimba( Jinja-Tororo highway) are crucial arteries and whenever they get damaged, the country’s economy also suffers.

"The three bridges serve as critical arteries to the country, if you cut them, you block the flow of blood of the body called Uganda. So, we are working around the clock to ensure that the situation at Katonga gets back to normal," he said.

A shorter alternative route, which motorists from Masaka could use through the districts of Kalungu ,Gomba and connect to Mpigi ,is also currently impassable after culverts on the Villa-Maria –Kabulasoke road over River Katonga were also washed away.