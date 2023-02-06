The unanswered questions in NSSF investigation so far

Last week was an eventful one for Parliament’s Select Committee as the team started their probe on the ongoing National Social Security Fund (NSSF) saga. The lengthy meetings with respective witnesses were held from Tuesday to Friday from 9am to 6pm.

Gender minister Betty Amongi, Finance minister Matia Kasaija, and former NSSF Managing Director Richard Byarugaba were among the witnesses that showed up on respective dates to give their sides of the stories.

As the probe goes into its second week, here are some of the questions that have raised eyebrows.

1. Why did minister Amongi provide Richard Matua, the petitioner on the matter, with evidence on NSSF?

While interfacing with the Select Committee probing the NSSF saga, Mr Job Richard Matua [last Friday] was asked by Mr Mwine Mpaka (Mbarara City South), the chairperson of the Committee to mention the source of his evidence on the NSSF saga.

Mr Matua, in response, said he had received the evidence from the Gender minister.

“I obtained all this evidence legally and I have a document to table to you to that effect. When the Prime Minister wrote to the Gender minister directing for the re-appointment of [Mr Richard Byarugaba], I got concerned. So, I wrote to the Gender minister demanding to have every document pertaining to NSSF. I wrote in my capacity as a person saving with NSSF and as an aspiring national leader of the party in power,” Mr Matua admitted.

Mr Mpaka asked Mr Matua to name the minister.

“I wrote to the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development [Betty Amongi] and it is where I got the documents,” Mr Matua responded.

Mr Byarugaba told the committee last Thursday that Mr Matua’s various allegations were baseless and had [previously] made him cry. Mr Byarugaba is among other things being accused of mismanaging the workers’ fund.

2. Why hasn’t the Inspector General of Government (IGG) contacted Mr Byarugaba yet?

Mr Byarugaba raised a number of concerns before the Select Committee last week. The IGG is also investigating the NSSF saga, but why hadn’t they then reached out to him yet?

“The IGG, who is meant to investigate this, has not even been in touch with me,” he said last Thursday.

3. The paradox of the Shs6 billion pay

The debate on the Shs6 billion money has been the main focus since the Select Committee of Parliament started probing the matter last Tuesday.

Even after Ms Amongi’s interface before the Committee, the puzzle around the money has not yet been solved. Mr Mpaka was even forced to rule that they would scrutinise documents, make recommendations and invite Ms Amongi again for another meeting. Mr Byarugaba on Friday accused Ms Amongi of asking NSSF to avail the money for activities that were already being implemented by the Fund and for leaving him out in the cold.

“I don’t have a job today because I refused to do something for my supervisor,” Mr Byarugaba told the Committee.

The Gender ministry is in charge of supervision and operational matters at the Fund while safety of the savings and investments is a mandate of the Finance Ministry.

There are ongoing claims that the Shs6 billion request was for among other things, oversight, budget monitoring and accelerating recruitment of new NSSF contributors, including a section of Ugandan labourers in the Middle East.

The board members and management staff of NSSF informed the Committee last week that they have not remitted the Shs6b allegedly requested by the Gender minister.

House accountability

Last month, while presenting a statement before legislators at Parliament on the emerging issues at NSSF, Ms Amongi partly said the activities [for the planned Shs6 billion] will be undertaken by NSSF in partnership with relevant entities, be it government agencies or private sector players.

“The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development will only provide oversight, and support the Fund in the implementation of these activities, in line with its legal mandate as the ministry responsible for social security,” she said.

4. What was the use of the Shs100m reportedly withdrawn by Lyomoki?

Dr Sam Lyomoki, the Central Organisation of Free Trade Unions (Coftu) secretary general, was accused by a section of members of the union of illegally withdrawing Shs100 million and not accounting for it. The claim was backed by Mr Joseph Mbabazi who testified before the Committee.

5. Who are the mafias who want workers’ savings?

A section of legislators representing workers informed the Committee last week that there is a mafia group (criminal organisation), who want to take control of the NSSF savings. Who are they?

6. Will the Select Committee probe Gen Saleh?