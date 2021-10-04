Thieves target people with disabilities in Lira City

By Bill Oketch More by this Author

By Charity Akullo More by this Author

Dozens of vulnerable people in Lira City have lost their possessions to thieves, who are now targeting people with physical disabilities.

Ms Maureen Marion Auma, a woman with physical disability, is among the victims.

Thugs raided her home at Kakoge “C”, Lira City West Division on September 8, and stole her wheelchair.

“When I woke up the following morning, I found my only means of transport missing,” Ms Auma said.

In the last three weeks, more than 10 wheelchairs and tricycles have been stolen from PWDs.

In recent years, the government and NGOs have donated wheelchairs and tricycles to PWDs.

A wheelchair costs between Shs800,000 and Shs1.2 million in the open market.

Mr Matthew Omara, the chairperson of PwDs in the district, said criminal gangs target most of their members.

“I condemn this act of stealing from vulnerable people who are struggling to survive without begging. I appeal to the government to pay more attention to the plight of persons with disabilities,” Mr Omara said last Thursday.

He said out of more than 10 stolen wheelchairs, only one has been recovered. It was found dumped at Te-cwao, Kakoge “A” in Lira City West Division. “This is giving us a hard time because when they are not there, our movements become difficult,” Mr Omara said.

Advertisement

“We suspect that the wheelchairs and tricycles are being stolen by street children or agents of scrap dealers,” he added.

He urged the public and caretakers of PWDs to always be vigilant and report cases of abuse against vulnerable persons to relevant authorities for action.

Well-wishers donated a new wheel chair to Ms Auma.

“We are appealing for financial support from well-wishers to help procure wheelchairs and tricycles for some of our members,” Mr Omara added.

Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, said cases of theft should be reported for immediate intervention.