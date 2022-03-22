Thirteen NRM MPs seek to replace Oulanyah as speaker

At least thirteen parliamentarians from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party expressed interest to stand for speakership as picking of nomination forms closed Tuesday ahead of a special legislative election set for March 25.

All the thirteen candidates had successfully picked nomination forms from the party’s Electoral Commission (EC) offices at the headquarters in Kampala by Tuesday evening.

They include the country's incumbent parliament Deputy Speaker, Anita Among.

Anita Among

Citing medical reasons, Ms Among who was earlier seen at parliament did not show up in-person but declared her candidacy through her personal assistant, Mary Athieno, who picked her nomination forms from the NRM Secretariat.

Drama ensued after some MPs stormed the party secretariat chanting "close the nominations."

NRM EC chairperson Tanga Odoi dismissed their suggestion indicating that nomination would end at 5pm.

Jackson Kafuuzi

Mid-morning Tuesday, Deputy Attorney General Jackson Kafuuzi individually picked nomination forms as the party prepared to send names of all the candidates to the NRM Central Executive Committeewhich shall recommend names for election to the NRM Parliamentary Caucus on Thursday.

Sarah Opendi

Through David Mujulizi Jamir, former state minister of health and the current Tororo Woman MP Sarah Opendi confirmed her participation in the race to replace Jacob Oulanyah who died in a US hospital on Sunday.

Jackson Atima

Arua Central MP Jackson Atima made his intentions to be at the helm of Uganda's 11th parliament clear after he showed up to pick his nomination forms.

Felix Okot Ogong

Dokolo South County MP Felix Okot Ogong became the fifth party Member of parliament to pick nomination forms from the Secretariat.

Theodre Ssekikubo

Commonly referred to as a rebel MP by party insiders, Lwemiyaga County House representative Theodre Ssekikubo claimed his nomination forms shortly after Ogong.

Jacob Oboth Oboth

West Budama South MP Jacob Oboth-Oboth who reportedly resigned from his position as State Minister for Defence to contest for Parliament Speakership- picked his nomination forms in the afternoon.

Alex Brandon

Kagoma North legislator Alex Kintu Brandon who also doubles as the NRM Caucus spokesperson joined the race

Hamson Obua

A few minutes after 3pm, Uganda's State minister for Sports, Denis Hamson Obua, joined the fast-growing list of MPs on intent to immediately succeed Oulanyah.

Jane Ruth Aceng

Uganda's health minister who shot up the stairs of national-wide fame over 'proper handling' of the Covid-19 pandemic soon after it had been confirmed in the country, Jane Ruth Aceng, made it clear through her Personal Assistant, George William Ssebamala, that she wanted to be the executive head of the legislature.

Florence Asiimwe

Parliament first-timer representing Masindi District Florence Akiiki picked nomination forms in the afternoon even as the 5pm NRM set deadline for expression of interest in speakership loomed.

John Okot Amos

The pastor who defeated some other five candidates in the January 14, 2021 polls, John Okot Amos, has his eyes on becoming the leader of Uganda's top law making organ.

Pius Wakabi

From the oil-rich Hoima District, Bugahya County MP Pius Wakabi Rujumba who in 2021 eased to his second term in the House- received his nomination documents from NRM with about 40 minutes to close the exercise. Rujumba returned to parliament after an emphatic victory over the former Uganda Law Society chief, Simon Peter Kinobe, in the NRM party primaries.