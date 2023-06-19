Three arrested as security issues measures after Kasese school attack

Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the gruesome attack on Lhubiriha Secondary School in Kasese District that left 37 students dead.

The Kasese Resident District Commissioner, Lt Joe Walusimbi, told a press conference yesterday that security operatives working with residents got intelligence information about the attack on Saturday evening that aided in the arrests.

He, however, declined to share more details, saying the UPDF are still hunting for the attackers.

“We have arrested three people and investigations are still ongoing. I cannot tell you whether they are Ugandans or not. We shall tell you after investigation but up to now, our UPDF forces are still hunting for these rebels,” he said yesterday.

Lt Joe Walusimbi also said the death toll from the Sunday attack has risen to 42, of whom 37 are students and five are non-students. Four students sustained injuries.

Of the 37, 17 were burnt beyond recognition and were taken to Mountain Division headquarters in Fort Portal pending DNA test.

Lt Walusimbi said more forces have been deployed in the area. The school head teacher, Mr Muhindo Raimon, said 16 missing students are feared to have been abducted.

The Kasese District security committee has resolved that all public places, including schools, churches and entertainment places, deploy more than one security guard.