UNICEF condemns Kasese school attack

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF)'s representative in Uganda, Dr Mohamed Munir Safieldin, has condemned the Friday night attack on Lhubiriha Secondary School in Mpondwe, Kasese District, in which 37 students were killed and several others injured and abducted.

The assailants also killed the school guard and three other community members in the 11:30pm attack, according to security sources.

Dr Munir, in a Saturday statement also demanded for an immediate release of students who were abducted by the gunmen, suspected to be Allied Democratic Forces (ADF)rebels.

"In my capacity as the UNICEF representative in Uganda, I vehemently condemn the heinous attack on Mpondwe Lhubiriha Secondary School, which resulted in the tragic loss of innocent lives and the abduction of learners. I implore and demand the immediate and safe return of these young lives," Dr Munir said.

He also stressed the need for schools to always provide a safe and secure environment for learners, teachers and support personnel.

"We must work together, tirelessly and resolutely to ensure that such acts of violence never disrupt the sanctity of educational institutions," Dr Munir said.



According to police reports, a dormitory at the school in question was set ablaze and a food store looted. The bodies of the victims were taken Bwera hospital.

"My deepest condolences go out to the grieving families of the deceased, who now bear the unbearable pain of senseless act. At this somber moment, I also express my solidarity with all the people of Uganda,” he added.



This is not the first school in the area to be attacked by suspected rebels.