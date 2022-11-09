Three arrested over exam malpractice

Police arrested three people who were allegedly caught engaging in examination malpractice as the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) commenced yesterday.

The three include a head teacher, a distributor, and a driver.

In an interview at the Police Criminal Investigation Directorate in Kibuli, Kampala where the case was filed, Ms Jenipher Kalule, the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) spokesperson, said: “We have arrested three people in connection with the cutting of an envelope of the Mathematics paper in the morning in Butambala Kibibi. They were able to cut the envelope but they did not take out the paper, so I can confirm that they did not leak.”

Ms Kalule said the head teacher, who is also the director of a primary school in Wakiso District, allegedly connived with the distributor, who was delivering examination papers from Kibibi Police Station to different schools, to look through the papers.

She said the two met at a hotel but were intercepted by Uneb private investigators after cutting the envelope.

An invigilator checks pupils of Silver Spoon School in Kampala before allowing them to enter the exam room yesterday. PHOTO | DAVID LUBOWA

When interrogated, the head teacher allegedly said he wanted to take a photograph of the paper and share it with his teacher at the school.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango, said: “We have recorded statements of three suspects and their file is being processed for prosecution.”

Ms Kalule also revealed that they have received several reports of examination malpractice from whistleblowers, adding that investigations have began.

She added that there is a suspected Ebola case in Kakumiro District where a Uneb scout was in the morning evacuated to Mubende Regional Referral Hospital after he started vomiting blood.

In Mubende, many centres started their exams late due to heavy rain which left many candidates and invigilators unable to move.

In some schools such as Kasenyi Primary School, Tiger Primary School and St Joseph Primary School, the candidates started their first paper two hours after the official time.

While pupils at Kasaana Public School and Kasaana Church of Uganda Primary School began their exams at 10.25am.

The suspects, who were arrested for alleged exam malpractice, at CID offices in Kibuli yesterday. PHOTOS / UNEB

Ms Samalie Namata, the head teacher of Kasenyi Primary School, said: “Even though the exams reached in time, we couldn’t start because some of the candidates and invigilators were not at school because of the rain.”